Forest sign Chelsea's Santos on loan

Andrey Santos in action for ChelseaChelsea FC via Getty Images

Andrey Santos is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest after joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old midfielder is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues after moving from his native Brazil to Stamford Bridge in January.

Santos said: "I am very happy and excited to be here. I know that Forest is a big club, they play good football and have good players, which is important for me.

"It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I can't wait to enjoy playing."

