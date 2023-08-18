T﻿ransfer news: Hammers continue Kudus talks

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Stuttgart for 25-year-old Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Sky Sports, via Football Daily)

The Hammers are advancing in talks with Ajax over 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, are set to step up their interest in Montpellier's France Under-21 striker Elye Wahi, 20, and are also considering a short-term deal for free agent Jesse Lingard. (Guardian)

Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Porto's Portuguese winger Goncalo Borges, 22. (Fabrizio Romano)

The club are also keen on Rennes' 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku. (Independent)

