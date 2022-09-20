Motherwell left-back Matt Penney says "there is no reason we can't go to Celtic and put a performance on" despite just experiencing "the most frustrating game I've ever been involved in".

Steven Hammell's side were denied by a post three times - one from a Penney shot shortly after he forced a fine Craig Gordon save - and also had a goal disallowed as they lost 3-0 at home to Heart of Midlothian on Sunday.

Motherwell have now had 46 shots at goal over the course of their last two matches but failed to score.

"From a distance, it doesn't look great, but anyone who was at the game will know we were the better team and we deserved to win," Penney said.

"If we take those chances, it's a different story altogether. There are plenty of positives.

"Hearts are supposed to be the third best team in the league and we battered them for 90 minutes."

Motherwell next visit reigning Scottish champions who are themselves smarting from Sunday's surprise 2-0 defeat by St Mirren.

"Celtic will be a tough fixture, but I am confident that we can go there and get a result," 24-year-old on-loan Ipswich Town defender Penney added.

"The way we played against Hearts, if we sort those details then it's a different story. They are going to have a point to prove, but so do we."