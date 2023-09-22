Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City’s match with Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

Bernardo Silva will be out for one or two weeks after picking up an injury in the win over Red Star Belgrade

Jack Grealish is "coming back" from injury, while Mateo Kovacic is "almost there".

Pep Guardiola blamed the injuries at the start of the season on the number of games City have played over the course of many years without much rest.

He does however have faith in his young players to perform: "I have said many times that we trust them and we rely on them. But we need the injured players back. We cannot play the same players for a long time."

The City boss is not getting carried away with the bright start reminding people that in his first season they won their first six Premier League games and finished third.

On Julian Alvarez, Guardiola mentioned that being world champion has not changed him. He said that in the current circumstances Alvarez "gives us a lot of good things".

On opposing number Steve Cooper: "When he took over they were bottom and then they got promoted. It's not easy and this season they have started well."

Get City news notifications sent straight to your device

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences