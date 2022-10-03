P﻿hil McNulty, Chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

This was a frightening display of firepower from the reigning champions as they confirmed their status as firm favourites to win a fifth title in six years, even if Arsenal currently are worthy leaders of the Premier League table.

Manchester City were clearly potent before the arrival of Erling Haaland but he has put them on a different level, delivering the one thing they were arguably missing as he increases the ratio of chances they take with his ruthless finishing.

Add the creativity, and on this day the goals, from Phil Foden plus the genius of Kevin de Bruyne and it is hard to see how they can be stopped, with Haaland also looking as if he could be the missing link that might finally bring the Champions League to the Etihad.

City blew Manchester United away as they started at lightning speed and went in 4-0 at half-time, referee Michael Oliver's whistle for the break coming as a merciful release for their visitors.

United's goal poked City into action with Antony's fine strike merely the catalyst for another onslaught.