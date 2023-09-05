At last, the transfer window has closed – and finally we can focus on the football.

Many modern fans believe that ambition in this sport is all about money. They can fixate on teams that spend more and make 'bold' managerial hires. Even if these decisions result in costly mistakes or coaches leaving in less than a year, the allure of showing 'ambition' remains strong.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to ever live up to these lofty standards, if that's how you choose to measure it.

I would be lying if I said I was completely satisfied with the outcome of the club's dealings in the attacking half of the pitch. Over the past few weeks, I have also been guilty of playing the 'squad depth' card as a discussion point.

However, in an era when players are deemed to be worth tens of millions or essentially nothing when cast aside, it's easy to understand why some teams may err on the side of caution when dealing with the former category.

There were loose summer speculations connecting Palace to forwards such as Che Adams and Kelechi Iheanacho, who would still be unlikely to offer sizeable upgrades, despite the quoted transfer prices and salaries. It was perhaps fitting that the often-bemoaned pairing of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard would duly help deliver a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Seven points gained from the opening four games is undoubtedly ahead of expectations for now and, while injuries and form will test the squad, we can at least enjoy the players we have without distraction – at least until January rolls around.