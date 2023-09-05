Three Celtic matches moved for TV

Three of Celtic's Scottish Premiership fixtures in the coming months have been rescheduled after being chosen for live TV coverage.

The Hoops' trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts will take place on Sunday, 22 October at 14:15 BST.

Celtic's away game at Ross County on Saturday, 4 November will kick off at the earlier time of 12:30.

And the game at Celtic Park against Aberdeen - who are in European action the preceding Thursday - is now on Sunday, 12 November at 14:30.