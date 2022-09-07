Diogo Dalot is thrilled by the impact Antony made on his Manchester United debut against Arsenal and has predicted a big future for the Brazil winger.

Antony scored the opening goal against the Gunners and was a constant threat before his withdrawal on 58 minutes.

On the eve of their Europa League campaign kick-off, Dalot is hopeful Antony's first performance was a sign of things to come.

"You could see the impact he had straight away in our team," Dalot Said. "Obviously it will take for us to adapt to him and him to us but he is a very good kid and very open to get help.

"I think he will adapt quickly and it helps that I can speak Portuguese with him."

Dalot has established himself ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as United's first choice right-back and admits he is enjoying life at Old Trafford after a stop-start beginning to his career in England.

"That's why I came here - to play games, give my best and be ready for every game," he said. "This is a club with high, demanding standards and that's what I like to work with.

"The competition is always there and that makes us better as a team and as individuals."