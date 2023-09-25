We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Liverpool and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Billy: We now have a sold starting base, even if I've bitten my lip once or twice. Keeping pace with City, who also haven't been 100%. The chasing pack (Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle) have further competitions this year, so they all need to play 110%. Early days, but happy with the effort.

Alain: Midfield and attack are in good shape, as expected since the beginning of the season. But let's not mistake it, our defensive line is weak with it's boss at nowhere near the form that helped Liverpool win many trophies. It'll be very difficult with oppositions such as the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Brighton.

Paul: Another mixed bag performance from Liverpool. We still keep giving teams multiple chances which need to be addressed. We have to be delighted with three points, after the way the game started. Overall, a decent performance with no real standout players. Great finish from Darwin after the miss but we're missing Trent.

Muaz: I love that we finally didn't have to make a comeback. Jota was a superb substitute and, in my eyes, there was not a single player off today. Perfect example of what we can do without Alexander-Arnold. Improvements can be made but overall great performance.

West Ham fans

Barry: Poor in-game management again by the manager, sadly one of his downfalls. Our changes were made too late. This shows where we are at the moment and we didn't deserve anything out of the game. I still think we will be in the top 10 this year.

Tom: Clinical finishing is our downfall. It could have been 3-0 inside 15 minutes if we could tuck away the great chances we create.

Stan: For the second week running, we go in at half-time in a strong position against a top side. Both times we lose comfortably. We are not a bad side but we don't believe we can beat the best, and Moyes' record against them is poor. He has no wins in 20 games at Anfield, as superbly as he's done for us.

Joe: Not particularly happy with that performance. We started well but wasted some golden opportunities early on and then we were under pressure for most of the game. The scoreline could've easily got embarrassing. Moyes has built a good team but still needs to use his substitutes sooner.