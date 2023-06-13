After another deadline passed on Friday without an update on the potential sale of Manchester United, there needs to be "some kind of clarity" on what happens next.

That's the view of BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone.

It is understood Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani made a fifth and final bid for the club, while offers from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and those interested in minority stakes still remain.

Speaking on the How to Buy a Football Club podcast, BBC football reporter Simon Stone said: "It comes down to whether [the Glazer's] want to actually sell the football club or would like to still be around. Or, they are offered so much it doesn't matter whether they want to stay or not, it's persuasive and gets them out.

"There's been all these arbitrary deadlines on when the deal was going to be done – it was gong to be March, it was going to be the end of the season, it was going to be done by the transfer window. These deadlines drift by and I would imagine everyone, especially Erik ten Hag, wants some kind of clarity but that doesn't mean we're going to get it. They're going to work to their own time."

Senior Football Writer at ESPN Mark Ogden agreed, adding: "That is what I was saying when it comes back to that this isn't a football decision.

"If it was, if the Glazer's had the best interests of the club at heart, they would have resolved this. The transfer window opens on the 14 June and Manchester United need to know who they can sign, who they can offer a new contract to and who they can offload.

"Even if the preferred bidder is resolved today, with due diligence and technicalities to complete, you are looking at the best case scenario for any takeover as the end of July. With the season starting in August, you're already on the back foot."

