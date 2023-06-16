Departing McLennan cherishes 'special moments' with Dons

Connor McLennan is "forever grateful" for his time at boyhood club Aberdeen as he prepares to embark on a new adventure.

The winger rose through the Pittodrie youth ranks to make over 100 first-team appearances.

McLennan, who spent last season on loan at St Johnstone, is on the lookout for a new club after being released by the Dons this summer.

"Thank you @AberdeenFC for the past 15 years," the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"It was a huge honour to pull on the shirt and play for my boyhood club. I’ve experienced some special moments that I’ll never forget.

"Thanks to the staff, players and fans for all the support over the years. I’ll be forever grateful."