BBC Radio London reporter Phil Parry, speaking to The Far Post podcast about Ivan Toney, who has spoken for the first time since receiving an eight-month suspension for breaking the FA's gambling rules: "Whatever's going on in the background, he does seem to be able to compartmentalise that with his playing career. I think that was perfectly displayed in the way he reacted when football resumed after the World Cup.

"He didn't get selected for England [for the World Cup] and we were all a bit surprised, then suddenly the charges appeared, but he continued to play really well and continued to have great form - to the point that Gareth Southgate could not ignore that, called him into the England squad and he won his first cap.

"Whatever happens moving forward and whatever issues he's dealing with or will have to deal with, when he says he will come back a different animal, he will come back as strong a footballer as he has been."

