Kai Havertz says it "was an honour to be part of Chelsea history" after bidding farewell to the club.

The club's Champions League-winning hero leaves after three seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he scored 32 goals in 139 appearances.

In a message on Instagram,, external he wrote: "Dear Chelsea, I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way.

"Today, I find myself at a crossroads, where words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling. It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter, saying goodbye to the club that has become my second home, and to the incredible fans who have supported me throughout this amazing journey.

"Together, we have experienced the highs and lows, the joys and heartaches.

"Today I want to thank each and every Chelsea supporter, member of staff, coaches and my team mates for the last years.

"Joining Chelsea three years ago was a big moment in my life and I’m looking back on these years with nothing but pride, gratefulness and loads of sporting success.

"From winning the Champions League in my first season to winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup and now saying goodbye has been quite a journey that I will never forget.

"Every second of my time at Chelsea I identified with what it means to represent the club on and off the pitch and I hope that everyone remembers me for this. I’m looking back at memories that last a lifetime. The club will be forever in my heart and I made friends for life.

"It was an honour to be part of Chelsea history.

"Thank you, Kai."