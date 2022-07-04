Christian Eriksen will be "a brilliant addition", whether he stays at Brentford or switches to Manchester United, according to former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

"You saw how much he transformed Brentford last season," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He was the missing piece of their jigsaw and linked everything together. I'm sure they will do everything to keep him."

Eriksen's return to football after his cardiac arrest in June 2021 was one of the stories of last season and Chamberlain believes his experiences make him the ideal character to rejuvenate Manchester United.

"Obviously, his quality on the pitch, but it would be his personality as well," she said. "He has gone through so much and that develops you immensely.

"United need more leaders within their organisation to take them to the next level.

"Eriksen would bring performances on the pitch but also leadership off it."

