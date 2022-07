Wolves have rejected a £25m bid for midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Everton. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Nathan Collins will become the most expensive Irish footballer in history when he completes a £20.3m move to Wolves from Burnley this week. (Irish Independent), external

Midfielder Ruben Neves is on Manchester United's list of contingency options if they fail to sign Frenkie De Jong. (Talksport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column