Neco Williams says he is delighted to join Nottingham Forest after completing his £17m move from Liverpool.

"I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League," he said.

"Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

"Having spoken to the head coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead."