Edwards keen to fill County's attacking void

Ross County's Owura Edwards is ready to replace the flair lost by the departures of Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo.

Last season's top scorer Charles-Cook, who departed on a free contract to Belgian side Eupen, and fellow winger Joseph Hungbo, who returned to parent club Watford, netted 20 goals between them last term.

But Bristol City loanee Edwards is keen to fill the void left by the dynamic duo.

"My job is to work hard for the team and entertain the fans," the 21-year-old told the Press & Journal, external. "I can’t wait for that really.

"I am a creative player, I’m quite fast and I like to get in behind. I’m a real threat in terms of one-v-ones.

"In and around the box I like to be clinical as well and get a few goals, but I also want to come in and link play."