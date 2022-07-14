Motherwell begin European campaign against Sligo Rovers

Motherwell will meet Sligo Rovers in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after the Irish side got past Bala Town on penalties.

Having won the first leg 2-1 in Wales, the hosts fell behind to a Dave Edwards finish.

But goalkeeper Ed McGinty was the Sligo hero, saving two spot-kicks in the shoot-out.

Motherwell are at home for the first leg at Fir Park on Thursday 21 July, with the return at The Showgrounds seven days later.