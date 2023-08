Liverpool are exploring a deal for Fluminense's 22-year-old Brazil midfielder Andre, after having a second bid turned down for Southampton's Belgium international Romeo Lavia, 19. (Sky Sports), external

The Reds are also considering Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, and Manchester City's England man Kalvin Phillips, 27, with Saints wanting £50m for Lavia. (Independent), external

