'Beirnabei closer to Celtic move'

Argentine left-back Alexandro Beirnabei could depart Lanus "in the next few hours" ahead of his potential move to Celtic after the 21-year-old was left out of his club's last two matches to apparently conclude business in Europe, according to the outlet Engrandos. (Sunday Mail), external

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a deal all but done to sign Japan centre-half Ko Itakura, who has been linked with Celtic after Schalke 04 could not fulfil his option to buy clause after his loan to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City last season. (Sky Sports Germany), external

Christopher Jullien has told Celtic he is ready to stay and fight for his place this season with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt despite the 29-year-old centre-back failing to break back into the team after a year out with a knee injury. (Sunday Mail), external

Released Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has been offered a lucrative deal to play in Indonesia for current champions Persija Jakarta. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.