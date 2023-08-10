Harry Kane's future at Tottenham was up for debate on BBC Radio 5 Live's Premier League season preview, with ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel saying the striker should "take the opportunity" to join Bayern Munich.

Bayern want to sign the England captain, who has less than a year left on his contract with Spurs, and have agreed a deal in principle worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m).

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said: "Harry Kane could have knocked this one on the head. He could have quashed everything and said 'right, I am just going to stay at Spurs, I want to stay at Spurs and I will see my contract out'. He could have committed his [immediate] future with Spurs.

"This isn't helping [Ange] Postecoglou one bit, is it? It's Harry Kane's job to help Spurs. He's proclaimed his undying love for the club for so long."

Schmeichel added: "I see it a little bit from the player's point of view. The tactic of waiting, seeing the contract out and leaving on a free is pretty risky.

"Opportunities are there in a moment. The opportunity is now. With Bayern he is pretty much guaranteed to a win a [league] championship, especially with him in the team. He will score goals in that Bayern team.

"There's a chance he could win the Champions League in that Bayern team - that's how good they are. They just need someone to score goals.

"If he sees out his contract, there is a danger he gets no offers because of wages.

"The teams he wants in the Premier League are developing. Look at Manchester United with Rasmus Hojlund - he is 20 and Kane will be 31. If Kane was the one they wanted, Manchester United would have done it.

"Manchester City have got Erling Haaland and no way he [Kane] goes to Arsenal. Would he go to Chelsea? I doubt that.

"If the opportunity is there, if he's after trophies, he has to take it and go to Bayern."

