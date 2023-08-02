This will be the third Community Shield meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City, with the Gunners winning the previous two – 4-0 at Highbury in 1934 and 3-0 at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

City have won 16 of their 19 matches against Arsenal under Pep Guardiola (D1 L2), though both defeats did come in games at Wembley (2017 and 2020 FA Cup semi-finals).

Manchester City have lost their last two Community Shields - 1-0 to Leicester City in 2021 and 3-1 to Liverpool last season.

Arsenal have won the Community Shield the past four times they have played in it, since a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2005.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have lost just two of their past 15 games at Wembley (W9 D4), with both of those defeats coming in February 2018 - against Tottenham in the Premier League and Manchester City in the League Cup final.

The previous season’s FA Cup winner - including Double winners - has won the Community Shield in eight of the previous nine editions. The only exception was when Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 in 2018.

Julian Alvarez got City's goal against Liverpool last season and could become the first player to score in consecutive years in this fixture since Adrian Heath did so for Everton in 1985 and 1986.