Everton are considering a move for 30-year-old defender Harry Maguire, with Manchester United interested in 21-year-old Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in exchange. (Mirror), external

United are also interested in French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, as a replacement for Maguire. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Meanwhile, the club also intend on opening formal contract talks with 25-year-old English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the current transfer window closes. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column