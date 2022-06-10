Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has joined Daley Blind in predicting a Manchester United revival under Erik ten Hag.

De Ligt was a key part of Ten Hag’s trailblazing Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals and won a Dutch league and cup double.

“He is someone who loves his job and he loves to work,” said De Ligt. “He’s really into the details and this makes him a really good trainer.

“He has a lot of qualities [to succeed] and we will have to see how he goes.”

United finished sixth under interim boss Ralf Rangnick with 58 points, 13 points off the top four and a huge distance behind neighbours and biggest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

To improve, Ten Hag will need to revive the fortunes of high-profile players including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

“He definitely improves players,” said De Ligt. “He wants to do everything to make his team play better.”