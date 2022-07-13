Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker says they "could not turn down" the chance to appoint Jack Wilshere.

The former Gunners academy graduate announced his retirement from playing football last week but has swiftly found a new home in the game as head coach of Arsenal Under-18s.

Wilshere tried his hand at coaching last season and his potential has now been rewarded with a permanent position at London Colney.

"We are super excited about Jack," Mertesacker told Arsenal's official website, external.

"He has seen the journey of an academy player from a very early age. Seeing him coach on a daily basis with us in the academy gave us a lot of confidence.

"I knew him from being team-mates, however, when you make the transition into coaching it’s a different world.

"He has done so well with us, so we were really at the stage where we tried to convince him that this is the right step for him. To have a role model of the academy and the pathway with us is something we couldn’t turn down."

Head of Academy Coaching Luke Hobbs agreed, saying: "Jack has done everything that all of the academy players would want to do.

"He’s been the captain of Arsenal’s first-team, he’s won the FA Cup, and he’s worked with Mikel Arteta and Per Mertesacker as a player .

"The other thing that’s important to know is Jack is a UEFA A qualified coach, and the feedback that I’ve had from people in the FA and the PFA when he was on his course was how dedicated he was to coaching."