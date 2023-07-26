De Zerbi on DNA, Caicedo and Pedro
Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton play Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He cares more about the process than the result: "I am very easy and very relaxed. If you follow your DNA and your style, you can lose - but it is not a problem for me. We are working to achieve a result because the worst thing in football is a defeat."
On handing more opportunities to midfielder Billy Gilmour: "He deserves to be more important. When we have needed him, he is always in a good way and is an important player for us. He played the last part of last season very well."
On the future of Moises Caicedo: "I'm happy if he stays and plays with us. We have to be ready to find another midfielder if he leaves."
He was impressed by Joao Pedro's debut against Chelsea: "The first game was incredible. I pushed the club to bring him in as I believe a lot in his quality. We have other big players in attack."
Squad depth will be vital this season: "We will play 60 games I think. Everyone will have the possibility to show their quality."