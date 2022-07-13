David Burns, Hull City reporter for BBC Radio Humberside, external

Don't be fooled by Keane Lewis-Potter's paper-boy looks.

There's a fierce, hard competitor within that slight frame and he has the talent and attitude to succeed at the Premier League level.

Is he worth £20m and is he ready for it?

Yes, because Brentford were happy to pay it and they traditionally seem to be astute buyers.

And no, I'm not sure - I wondered if he needed another Championship season. But he's a lad in a hurry.

He scored 12 league goals last season as an ever-present in a side in the division's nether regions. In total, he's got 27 in 110 league games for Hull.

I love his drift and glide as he runs at players, usually playing wide and seeking to cut inside. The England set-up obviously like what they see as he got his first under-21 call-up in March.

I'd expect him to show his worth and, if you want a flavour of his quality, check out his goal at Nottingham Forest in December 2021.