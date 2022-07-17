Risk and reward for County

Bravery on the ball was the key factor in Ross County's narrow League Cup win over Dunfermline, says manager Malky Mackay.

County bounced back from their opening draw with Highland League Buckie Thistle by seeing off Group C leaders Pars 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Jordy Hiwula's deflected strike in the 64th minute.

Mackay said: "At half-time I spoke to them and said we had to put the ball at risk a little bit more. And we did that in the second half.

"We got a few subs on and started to look a real threat. We got the goal and could have had another couple. "

"And we saw the game out well because Dunfermline were chasing it and firing balls into our box. We made sure we stood up firm to that."