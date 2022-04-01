This weekend could see a crucial changing of the guard at the top of the Premier League.

If, as expected, Liverpool beat Watford at home in Saturday's lunchtime game, Manchester City will be knocked off top spot for the first time since early December.

Granted, that may only be for a couple of hours, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Burnley at Turf Moor at 15:00 BST, but it still represents a significant psychological moment.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been the form side in the division, winning their past nine league games on the bounce to whittle away a gap between themselves and City that at one stage was 14 points.

And City's loss to Tottenham in February and draw at Crystal Palace in their last top-flight outing has opened the door for the Reds before the potentially defining tussle between the top two at Anfield on 10 April.

As past title races between these two have shown (most notably that settled by a single point in 2018-19), an advantage, no matter how slender, can be crucial going down the closing straight.

What other issues need solving as the Premier League returns?