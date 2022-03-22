CST request 'golden share'

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust have urged the government to disregard any bid from potential buyers that does not include the issuing of a golden share for supporters.

The share would give fans additional representation and more power when it comes to future decision making at the club.

It is understood that those bidding for the club will be whittled down to a shortlist this week, with a sale expected before the end of the month.

A statement from the trust read: "The CST has been clear that any new owner must demonstrate their commitment to supporters by creating a golden share for fans.

"We believe it is essential that the new owners listen to supporters and give them a stake in the club. We strongly welcome the bidders who have publicly confirmed their intention to do so.

"We believe that every prospective owner should make this public commitment to protecting the club's heritage by issuing a golden share for fans. The government should discount any bid unwilling to do so."

Follow the latest on Chelsea as interested parties step up their pursuit of buying the club here