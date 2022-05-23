BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in his Premier League team of the season.

Crooks said: "It didn't take me long to realise that Chelsea had bought a gem. Antonio Rudiger seemed as though he was born to play at Stamford Bridge, although it took the Chelsea faithful what felt like an age to realise it.

"To be fair to their supporters they have had some magnificent defenders in their time so having to be convinced about Rudiger was not totally unreasonable.

"However, since then he has gone on to win the Premier League and Champions League. He is one of the few genuine warriors left in the game and the perfect replacement for Sergio Ramos - which is probably why he finds himself leaving for Real Madrid."

