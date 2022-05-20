Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea have won just one of their past five Premier League games (D3 L1), while they’ve drawn more than 10 games (11) in a league season for the first time since 2015-16 (14), when finishing 10th.
Leicester’s James Maddison scored his 14th goal from outside the box in the Premier League; since his debut in the competition in August 2018, only James Ward-Prowse (15) has netted more.
Hakim Ziyech had seven attempts at goal in the match (two on target), his most in a Premier League for Chelsea, while he last had more in a league game in November 2018 for Ajax (10 against Willem II).
The Foxes have won just one of their past 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D4 L5), scoring just six goals in these visits and never more than once in a game.