Aston Villa v Burnley: Team news

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa will be out for over three months after injuring his knee against Crystal Palace.

Calum Chambers is expected to deputise for him at centre-back.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is a slight doubt with an unspecified issue, while Kortney Hause and Leon Bailey remain out.

Burnley will assess defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, both of whom are back in training following hamstring and shin problems respectively.

Jay Rodriguez, Dale Stephens and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will also be monitored, but Matej Vydra and Ashley Westwood are long-term absentees.

