Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool want to win another trophy for their fans, even though they won't be able to celebrate if they beat Chelsea.

After Saturday's FA Cup final, Liverpool return to Premier League action three days later with a trip to Southampton.

Klopp said: "It's a busy season, but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game. It's a special game and, for some, the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver for our people.

"We couldn't celebrate the Carabao Cup because we played three days later. If we win FA Cup it's the same. We had a parade with Dortmund when we won the cup. It was big. Now we play Southampton instead of a possible parade.

"I've never won the FA Cup before and most of my players have never won it before. We are really looking forward to this opportunity.

"The boys worked their socks off to arrive here, with all the different challenges over the year.

"It's now a massive final for us and I'm really happy we are part of it. We always gave our all to arrive to the final [previously], we just didn't make it."