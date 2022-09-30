Coulson out to impress in 'big year'

Hayden Coulson faces an uncertain future, but is focusing only on the present at Aberdeen in a "big year" for the full-back.

The 23-year-old is relishing regular first-team football on loan from Middlesbrough, where his deal expires at the end of the season.

"I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Aberdeen," he said.

"I was playing for the Middlesbrough Under-23s, trying to get some minutes and my agent then told me of the interest from Aberdeen. As soon as I heard, I was keen to come straight up.

"I am not thinking too far ahead. I know I am going into my final year at Middlesbrough so it is just about getting back out there and playing football after a tough couple of years with injuries.

“I know it is a big year for me. I am looking forward to showing what I can do."