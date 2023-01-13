Wout Weghorst going to Manchester United has "an element of panic" about it - but Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards is willing to "defer to Erik ten Hag's judgement" about the Netherlands striker.

After an underwhelming six months at Burnley, Weghorst spent the first half of this season on loan in Turkey with Besiktas, but could be available to make his United debut in the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast this move is a typical example of a January signing.

"This month throws up weird and wonderful transfers," he said. "There is an element of panic, but it's only a loan and is probably a pragmatic move.

"He does have a really good goalscoring record and has some pedigree. It just didn't go well at Burnley. Ten Hag has probably done enough for us to trust him.

"The wider implications of this are that United do not have very much money and may have to sell before they can buy."

