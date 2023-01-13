Southampton's co-owner Rasmus Ankersen has reassured supporters that "there is a plan" after passing a year since Sport Republic took over at St Mary's Stadium.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Radio Solent, Ankersen and chief executive Martin Semmers sought to address fan concerns that the team has gone backwards and are currently bottom of the Premier League.

"It was always going to be a big challenge," said Ankersen. "In football there are ups and downs and, clearly from a league table position, it's been a tough year.

"But we understand the club much better now and have a clear idea about what we need to do to help improve.

"I can assure everyone there is a really detailed analysis and thought process to every step we take."

He acknowledged that criticism comes with the territory of running a club but insisted the result - and performance - against Manchester City is evidence of progress.

"It was a step in the right direction but we still have a big mountain to climb," he said. "We need everyone behind the project now and then we can evaluate it when we get to May."

