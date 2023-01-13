We need more physical presence on the field - Vieira

Noah MbambaGetty Images

Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need "more physical presence on the field" as the club continues to look at options in the transfer window.

Palace have been linked with a move for Club Bruges' 18-year-old defensive midfielder Noah Mbamba and are also reported to be scouting for cover at right-back.

"I always say we want to improve the squad and we know the profile that we want. We just have to keep working and hopefully then we will bring in a couple of new faces," Vieira said.

"We are looking at the squad we have. I always talk about the experience and the physical side of the game.

"We need more physical presence on the field, so these are the kind of profiles we have identified."