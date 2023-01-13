Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need "more physical presence on the field" as the club continues to look at options in the transfer window.

Palace have been linked with a move for Club Bruges' 18-year-old defensive midfielder Noah Mbamba and are also reported to be scouting for cover at right-back.

"I always say we want to improve the squad and we know the profile that we want. We just have to keep working and hopefully then we will bring in a couple of new faces," Vieira said.

"We are looking at the squad we have. I always talk about the experience and the physical side of the game.

"We need more physical presence on the field, so these are the kind of profiles we have identified."