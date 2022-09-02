Klopp confirmed Jordan Henderson is out but he does not know how long for and gave an update on other injuries: “We are still waiting for the result. Naby [Keita] and Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] will be out for a while. Ibou [Konate] we are hoping around the international break. Thiago should be start of next week."

He is expecting a tight, intense game at Goodison Park: “It is always a big fight but then you have to play football. The Newcastle game was perfect preparation as it showed us what we have to expect.”

On the return of Darwin Nunez from suspension: “He’s learned his lesson and is in really good shape. We have tried to give him extra input physically and tactically. We don’t see it as a bad thing that he was out and he’s really happy.”

On Roberto Firmino, who now has more than 100 goals for Liverpool: “He’s found his real shape and is playing exceptionally. He’s really important for us. When he got his shirt the applause of the guys was nearly as loud as when we scored the winner against Newcastle. Everyone is really happy for him.”