Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has praised "excellent" new signing Alexander Isak for the speed at which he has adapted to life at St James' Park.

The Sweden striker scored a superb goal to put the Magpies ahead on his debut in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after arriving in a £60m deal from Real Sociedad.

"The players have taken to him," said Howe. "He's quite quiet and he's going about his business in a professional way - he's very focused.

"He's asking questions about how we want to play and what's required of him - he's been excellent. I think that showed in his performance on Wednesday.

"It was one of really good tactical understanding. In a very short time he delivered what we wanted him to do. He showed his ability and the second goal that wasn't given especially was incredible."

Howe was involved in some testy exchanges with the Liverpool bench in the injury-time defeat at Anfield, with the home crowd jeering him at the final whistle.

"I don't have any emotion about being booed off," he added. "Certainly we don't want to be clapped off by the opposition in a sympathetic sense.

"We're here to compete and no part of me thinks differently. How that's perceived by other people has no relevance to me."