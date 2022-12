Livingston are "incredibly disappointed" that their appeal against Jason Holt's sending off against Hibs on Christmas Eve has been rejected.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Kevin Nisbet in Livi's 4-0 defeat at Easter Road.

Holt will now miss the next two games, at home to Motherwell and away to Ross County.

Livi's appeal against Scott Pittman's red card in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren will be heard on Friday.