Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Following the sacking of Scott Parker, many Cherries fans probably forgot deadline day was around the corner!

We certainly need to try to add a few players in certain areas, but the squad is already heavy and may mean outgoings too.

We need another centre-back as it’s the area we are probably lightest and it’d enable more flexibility in systems.

We may still try to convince Nat Phillips to come back in some capacity, whether that be a loan deal or permanently. A winger may also be on the wishlist to add some more attacking impetus, as well as potentially another left full-back.

As far as outgoings, it did look like Siriki Dembele was surplus to requirements under Parker. He looked set to join Besiktas but it remains to be seen if that will now change due to Scott’s departure. The same goes for Jamal Lowe, James Hill, Emi Marcondes and Christian Saydee too.

The window has probably gone as anticipated, we had a decent-sized squad and we were always going to find it harder to compete with the other clubs. Overall I’d hope and expect to see a few movements before the deadline, but nothing too extreme.