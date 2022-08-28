Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Building a successful football team requires a lot of ingredients.

Good players, clearly, are pretty essential. But so too is character – and in that sense Eddie Howe will have been as delighted with this point as he was with the one achieved against Manchester City last week.

Lacking key men and the fluency from the City game, for all the world, it looked like a defeat was on the cards.

But Newcastle, as a team, refused to accept a loss – and Alain Saint-Maximin produced a moment of inspiration.

Not every day is a great day. Sometimes, a result is all that is needed.

Today was one such day.