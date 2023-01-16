New Wolves signing Mario Lemina has revealed his move to Molineux has been four years in the making.

The Gabon midfielder was thrust straight into Premier League action on Saturday after signing from Nice and is excited about what his future holds in the West Midlands.

"Four years I was talking with Wolves," he told the club's official website, external. "It didn't happen and I was really upset because I love everything here.

"For me, Wolves is character and players with a lot of personality and tha'ts what I like. It is a club with ambition and I love everything here - apart from the weather."

Lemina has Premier League experience with Southampton and Fulham and knows the impact of the supporters at Wolves.

"The crowd really get behind the players," he said. "That's what I like, why I wanted to be here and now they're on my side.

"I want to be happy with the team, with the fans and then try to achieve something. We've got such a good group here."