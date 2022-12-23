We are a good enough team - Harkes

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes believes his side are not far away from picking up points and victories in the Scottish Premiership.

The Tangerines are bottom of the league ahead of welcoming Hearts to Tannadice on Christmas Eve, but the American is remaining upbeat following the hiatus.

"It's very easy to look back and be frustrated and disappointed with what we turned out in the first half of the season, and we are disappointed," he told the club's website., external

"But we know results can change things very quick and a few results in this league and you jump back up the table, so that is what we are focused on.

"We have taken the lessons that we need to be hard to beat, especially in these moments at the bottom of the table when every single game counts and we have to show it in the next phase of games.

"The least that we can bring is our best in terms of work-rate, attitude and pulling the next guy along and that is what we need to do every week.

"We are a good enough team and have enough talent that the rest will fall, so as long as we take care of that first part we will get results and pick up important points."