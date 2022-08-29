After a solid 1-0 victory over Southampton, two Manchester United players feature in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Lisandro Martinez

Let's not kid ourselves, six points in a week is a big deal for any team - never mind one that has been so badly vilified for their start to their season as Manchester United have.

Martinez makes my selection for the second time in a week after a performance against Southampton that was totally authoritative.

The Argentine centre-back seemed to take total responsibility against the Saints, allowing the rest of the back four to get on with their jobs.

Raphael Varane was good, but Martinez was better. I have no idea where that leaves Harry Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes

Crisis, what crisis? By the time Fernandes had finished his post-match interview, no-one seemed remotely concerned about the so-called crisis facing United after their performances in defeats by Brighton and Brentford.

The Portugal international was perfectly entitled to express his delight in front of the cameras after taking all three points at Southampton via one of his classic finishes.

The Manchester United team captain said these were the standards the club had to maintain.

He's right of course - the question is can they?

