Adam Webster says the way boss Roberto de Zerbi has got Brighton playing is "incredible" and "a joy to watch".

The 28-year-old returned from injury off the bench against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and has enjoyed watching the latest successful iteration of this Albion side.

"We are playing amazing stuff," he told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast. "Everyone is on the same page, we work so thoroughly on drilling the same messages every day and you see them coming out.

"Not many teams can have the control on the ball that we have and that's the sort of team we want to play in.

"The gaffer is key. It's developing everyone so quickly and he is going to make us get better and better."

With Liverpool up next, Webster is confident that Brighton can cause them problems.

"We feel we can go toe-to-toe with anyone," he said. "If we play like we have been doing against Liverpool there's no reason why we can't take all three points.

"We create chances, we know we can hurt them and score goals."

