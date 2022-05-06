Gerrard on the big summer ahead, playing youngsters and facing Burnley

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League match at Burnley on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There are "a few disappointing injury situations", including Jacob Ramsey, who is a "big doubt as we stand".

Leon Bailey won't make the game, but Gerrard expects him to feature again before the end of the season.

Gerrard said nobody at Aston Villa is satisfied with this season's points tally and added that there is a big summer ahead in terms of recruitment.

Villa are only looking up the table and Gerrard wants "as many points from now until the send of the season".

He added: "I don’t think we are going to be happy or celebrating anything this season because the team has underachieved in my opinion."

On giving more minutes to youngsters, Gerrard said: "Age is just a number. If they are good enough and out-train senior players, they will be guaranteed opportunities."

On still having to play Burnley twice, he said: "It's unique but it is what it is."

He added: "Historically, going to Burnley away is a tough fixture. We’re under no illusion it’s going to be really tough and challenging going there."

