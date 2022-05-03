Villarreal v Liverpool: Second-leg facts

Liverpool won all five Champions League away matches this season, by an aggregate score of 15-5. The Reds can become the first club to win more than five Champions League/European Cup (excluding qualifying) away games in a single campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has progressed from all of his four European semi-finals as a manager (one for Borussia Dortmund, three for Liverpool). In all four of those ties, his team won the home leg and lost the away leg.

The Reds conceded at least three goals in the away leg of their past three Champions League semi-final ties: 3-2 defeat after extra-time versus Chelsea in 2007-08 (second leg), 4-2 loss to Roma in 2017-18 (second leg) and 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in 2018-19 (first leg).