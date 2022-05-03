Villarreal v Liverpool: Second-leg facts

Getty Images

  • Liverpool won all five Champions League away matches this season, by an aggregate score of 15-5. The Reds can become the first club to win more than five Champions League/European Cup (excluding qualifying) away games in a single campaign.

  • Jurgen Klopp has progressed from all of his four European semi-finals as a manager (one for Borussia Dortmund, three for Liverpool). In all four of those ties, his team won the home leg and lost the away leg.

  • The Reds conceded at least three goals in the away leg of their past three Champions League semi-final ties: 3-2 defeat after extra-time versus Chelsea in 2007-08 (second leg), 4-2 loss to Roma in 2017-18 (second leg) and 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in 2018-19 (first leg).

  • They've won four of their five penalty shootouts in European competition, including all three in the Champions League/European Cup. The only defeat was by Besiktas in the 2014-15 Europa League last 32.