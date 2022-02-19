'Tired minds cost us' - Smith

Norwich boss Dean Smith speaking to Match of the Day after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool: "We believed coming here right from the start, there is a great belief in the group of players we have got.

"They had some big chances but we created some big chances as well. We got the goal, started the second half really well on the front foot. We needed to see out that pressure, the crowd had got up, if we had gone a couple more minutes without conceding it might have turned it around for us.

"Their quality told in the end, they look to draw you out of little slots and all three goals came from there. It is tired minds that cost you in the end more than tired legs.

"I feel for the players today because they left everything out on the pitch, there are bits we can work on but we are playing against top quality players, if we take that performance into the next few games we will be OK."